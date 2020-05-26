Ilhan Omar Says She'd Vote For Biden Even If He Sexually Assaulted Tara Reade

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) declared she would still vote for presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden despite the fact she believes his sex assault accuser Tara Reade.

Omar was asked in an interview with “Good Morning America” Tuesday about previous comments she made saying she believed Reade’s story that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

“There’s obviously parts of what she has said that have been corroborated and parts that haven’t, that is not my place to litigate her story,” Omar said. “I think it’s important when someone says they have been assaulted and they see themselves as survivors that we, as we have been saying, believe survivors.”

She added that she’s going to vote for Biden anyway because “this is one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” adding that “it’s important for us to create a space where we allow for survivors to come forward. And that has been consistent with my values, and I think we can do both.”

Strangely, Omar held the opposite view when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault in 2018 by Christine Blasey-Ford in 2018, asserting that Kavanaugh should not be confirmed to the Supreme Court simply because he was accused of sexual assault.

Notably, there is more corroborating evidence present in Biden’s particular case than there was with Kavanaugh, who still was not even established to have ever met Blasey-Ford.

Omar said as recent as March that “sexual predators” Kavanaugh and Justice Clarence Thomas (accused of sexual assault by Anita Hill in 1991) should not have power to adjudicate healthcare policy.

“Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country,” Omar tweeted.

This is just the latest example of how hypocrite Democrats don’t follow real principles, they simply choose a side that is the most politically expedient to get more power.

