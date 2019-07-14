Ilhan Omar Says She’s More Patriotic Than Natural-Born Citizens & Will Teach Them To Be American

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Saturday claimed she’s more patriotic than natural-born citizens, asserting that her experience as an immigrant allows her to see America’s faults better than them.

The far-left congresswoman gave the arrogant remarks during a foreign policy panel at the Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia.

“It is that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States,” Omar said. “I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born and because I am ashamed of it continuing to live in its hypocrisy.”

“We export American exceptionalism, the great America, the land of liberty and justice. If you ask anybody walking on the side of the street somewhere in the middle of the world they will tell you, ‘America the great,’ but we don’t live those values here. That hypocrisy is one that I am bothered by. I want America the great to be America the great.”

Her comments are stunning given her constant anti-American talking points, such as calling for the abolishment of ICE, open borders, and referring to the attacks on 9/11 as “some people did something.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a scathing monologue over Omar’s anti-American sentiments last week, saying her race-baiting rhetoric is really just a “hustle” meant to give Democrats more power.

“No country can survive being ruled by people who hate it,” Carlson said. “We deserve better. For all of our country’s flaws, this is still the best place in the world. Most immigrants know that and that is why they come here. It’s also why we’ve always been glad to have them here.”

Predictably, Omar responded by calling for an ad boycott of Carlson’s “white supremacist” show.

President Trump also took aim at Omar among the other far-left freshman lawmakers on Sunday, criticizing her for lecturing about fundamentally changing America when her own country’s government (Omar is from Somalia) is “a complete and total catastrophe.”

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Alex Jones exposes the fraud Ilhan Omar for the authoritarian liar she really is.