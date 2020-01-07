Ilhan Omar Signals To Iran Trump Properties As Potential Military Targets

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) telegraphed to Iran on social media that President Trump’s private properties could serve as potentially ideal military targets.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause,” Omar tweeted Tuesday. “Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests.”

“His business interests should not be driving military decisions,” she added.

Users on Twitter noticed the tweet serves as a signal to Iran to focus on Trump properties.

Omar’s remarks echoed a tweet by Iranian advisor Hesameddin Ashena issuing a list of Trump properties.

Omar was one of the loudest critics of Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani last week, framing Soleimani as a dignified foreign official and not a terrorist, designated as such by the Obama administration.

This is just the latest example of anti-American foreign policy remarks made by the Minnesota congresswoman.

In a 2013 interview, Omar joked that Americans don’t use the same “intensity” when speaking of their country or people the way terrorists talk about Hezbollah or Al-Qaeda.

And in 2019, Omar faced backlash for dismissing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as simply “some people” who “did something.”

Omar also called for the United Nations to take over control of America’s southern border to flood the country with migrants from around the world.

In her short political career Ilhan Omar has juggled campaign finance violations, defrauding her immigration status and engaging in an affair with a married white male on her staff. The very type of person Omar claims is the scourge of western civilization. Just when you thought this leader of the socialist left-leaning squad of the Democratic Party couldn't vilify herself any further, court documents from a trial in Florida have dropped jet fuel on that fire.

