Ilhan Omar Signals To Iran Trump Properties As Potential Military Targets

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) telegraphed to Iran on social media that President Trump’s private properties could serve as potentially ideal military targets.

“Trump needs to immediately divest from his businesses and comply with the emoluments clause,” Omar tweeted Tuesday. “Iran could threaten Trump hotels *worldwide* and he could provoke war over the loss of revenue from skittish guests.”

“His business interests should not be driving military decisions,” she added.

Users on Twitter noticed the tweet serves as a signal to Iran to focus on Trump properties.

@realDonaldTrump If I didn’t know any better, @Ilhan is Telegraphing a threat. Using innocent civilians as threat to blackmail and hog tie the executive office? House Intel? See Something, Say Something.#WWG1WGA — R3v3r$Th34lpha🌟🌟🌟 (@th34lpha) January 6, 2020

It’s almost like you’re trying to give them ideas. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 7, 2020

If a Trump hotel is attacked now we will know who advised the attackers. — Otter Braun (@otteritarian) January 6, 2020

Omar’s remarks echoed a tweet by Iranian advisor Hesameddin Ashena issuing a list of Trump properties.

Omar was one of the loudest critics of Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani last week, framing Soleimani as a dignified foreign official and not a terrorist, designated as such by the Obama administration.

This is just the latest example of anti-American foreign policy remarks made by the Minnesota congresswoman.

In a 2013 interview, Omar joked that Americans don’t use the same “intensity” when speaking of their country or people the way terrorists talk about Hezbollah or Al-Qaeda.

A recently discovered video shows @IlhanMN mocking Americans for their anxiety about al-Qaeda, equating US armed forces to al-Qaeda and Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/VBuKhAHjjE — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 11, 2019

And in 2019, Omar faced backlash for dismissing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as simply “some people” who “did something.”

Omar also called for the United Nations to take over control of America’s southern border to flood the country with migrants from around the world.

