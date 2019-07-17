Ilhan Omar To Be Deported? Video Exposes Tax, Marriage & Immigration Fraud

A video released by Minnesota’s Alpha News makes the case for anti-Trump Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s deportation, citing evidence allegedly proving she committed immigration, marriage and tax fraud.

The Gateway Pundit says they were “sent several updates on Ilhan’s story in the past two days. Our sources are hesitant to go public due to concerns of retribution from certain segments in the US Somali community.”

On Wednesday, a reporter asked President Trump about Omar’s alleged marriage to her own brother and POTUS said, “I hear she was married to her brother… I don’t know, but I’m sure somebody will be looking at that.”