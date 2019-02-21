Ilhan Omar Traveled With Radical Anti-US Group

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has attended a travel delegation to a South American country sponsored by a radical anti-American and anti-Israel organization that supports countries opposed to the U.S. and calls for the return of Guantanamo Naval Base to Cuba.

The Minnesota Democrat was accused of anti-Semitism after asserting that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a bipartisan group, was buying lawmakers.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

She also grabbed headlines after first accusing the U.S. government of leading a coup against Venezuelan socialist tyrant Nicolas Maduro and then attempting to grill Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration’s new special envoy for Venezuela.

