Ill Man Says Docs Offering Assisted Death - But He Wants to Live

Image Credits: Presidencia de la República Mexican/Flickr.

A terminal ill man who needs around-the-clock care filed a lawsuit claiming doctors are pressuring him to go home or die in medically assisted death.

Roger Foley, of Canada, said he has been a patient at London Health Science Centres Victoria Hospital in Ontario for the past two years.

Foley suffers from an incurable brain disorder called cerebellar ataxia, a condition which limits his ability to move his arms and legs and leaves him unable to perform mundane tasks such as feeding himself and lifting himself up.

Because of the condition, Foley also has trouble speaking.

Read more


