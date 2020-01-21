'I'll Straight Up Get Armed': SECOND Bernie Staffer Threatens Violence Against Trump Supporters

New undercover video from Project Veritas shows a second Bernie Sanders field organizer threatening to arm up for a coming civil war against conservatives and mass-execute the wealthy.

Martin Weissgerber, a field organizer out of South Carolina, discussed overthrowing the American governmental system to pave the way for Sanders to unilaterally implement socialism and climate change policies.

“So, do we just cease – do we just dissolve the Senate, House of Representatives, the Judicial Branch, and have somebody like Bernie Sanders and a cabinet of people make all the decisions for the climate?” he posed to the undercover PV journalist. “I mean, I’m serious.”

Weissgerber, an avowed “radicalized communist,” also discussed taking part in a violent Maoist-style communist revolution to send conservatives to “re-education camps” and “guillotine the rich.”

“I’ll straight up get armed,” he said. “I want to learn how to shoot and go training. Leave it to the Soviets to make the most badass fucking, most effective gun in the world.”

“What will help is when we send all the Republicans to the re-education camps,” he continued. “Can you imagine Mitch McConnell? Lindsey Graham?”

“Let’s force them to build roads, re-build our roads, re-build our dams, re-build our bridges. Let’s force them to do that.”

Weissgerber confessed that Bernie Sanders-inspired socialists descended upon Washington D.C. to vie for the levers of power.

“What Bernie did was, he inspired people, he created a movement that started to flood Washington,” Weissgerber said. “Democratic socialists are running all over – there are so many democratic socialists running in 2020.”

Weissgerber also admitted he would organize “Yellow Vest”-style protests in America should President Trump be re-elected.

“I’m already on Twitter, following numerous groups around the country that are ready to organize Yellow Vest protests. I’m ready. I’m ready to start tearing bricks up and start fighting,” he said.

Weissgerber has deleted his social media accounts following the release of Project Veritas’ Part 3 exposé.

BREAKING: Martin Weissgerber has now deleted his Twitter AND his Facebook account. #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/CAf7zDQdAq — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 21, 2020

RELATED: BOMBSHELL VIDEO: BERNIE SANDERS ORGANIZER WARNS CONSERVATIVES WILL GO TO SOVIET-STYLE GULAGS FOR RE-EDUCATION

RELATED: BOMBSHELL VIDEO: BERNIE STAFFER PROCLAIMS HE’S ‘ANARCHO-COMMUNIST,’ PRAISES SOVIET UNION GULAGS

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ Campaign Filed Organizer Kyle Jurek admitting to the free education program ruse to initiate reeducation camps on Americans he would deem “Nazis”.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of the up to 50% off savings on our storable food!