Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts Requests Hispanic Majority Jury Pool

The illegal alien charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts is now requesting that jury selection for the September trial be moved to a county in Iowa with a Hispanic majority population.

In August 2018, Bahena-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman after her body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

In a motion filed by Bahena-Rivera’s attorneys and obtained by the Des Moines Register, the illegal alien requests that the jury selection be moved out of Poweshiek County — where the alleged murder took place — to a county in Iowa with a larger Hispanic population.

