Illegal Alien Accused of Shooting, Killing 19-Year-Old in South Carolina

An illegal alien has been accused of shooting and killing a teenager in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to law enforcement officials.

Juan Javier Reyes-Perez, a 40-year-old illegal alien, is accused of murdering a 19-year-old unidentified male on August 12, WCIV 4 reports, in North Charleston. According to first responders, the victim was found bleeding with a gunshot wound to his body and lying in the road.

The teenage victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and eyewitnesses identified Reyes-Perez as the shooter.

