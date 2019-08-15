Illegal Alien Accused of Shooting, Killing 19-Year-Old in South Carolina

An illegal alien has been accused of shooting and killing a teenager in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to law enforcement officials.

Juan Javier Reyes-Perez, a 40-year-old illegal alien, is accused of murdering a 19-year-old unidentified male on August 12, WCIV 4 reports, in North Charleston. According to first responders, the victim was found bleeding with a gunshot wound to his body and lying in the road.

The teenage victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and eyewitnesses identified Reyes-Perez as the shooter.

Read more


Related Articles

Dr. Marc Siegel "More Suspicious Than Ever" Epstein Was Murdered

Dr. Marc Siegel “More Suspicious Than Ever” Epstein Was Murdered

U.S. News
Comments
Google Considered Manipulating Translation Of ‘Covfefe’

Google Considered Manipulating Translation Of ‘Covfefe’

U.S. News
Comments

Jeffrey Epstein’s Injuries More Common in Victims of Strangulation Than Hanging

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN Brays For Gun Control During Coverage Of Police Standoff In Philadelphia

U.S. News
Comments

Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reveals His Neck Was Broken in Multiple Places – Reports

U.S. News
Comments

Comments