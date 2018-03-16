Illegal Alien Acquitted of Murdering Kate Steinle Sues Feds for ‘Vindictive Prosecution’

Jose Inez Garcia-Zarate, the illegal alien acquitted last year of murdering 32-year-old Kate Steinle in July 2015, has sued the federal government, demanding that it produce documents “pertaining to vindictive prosecution and collusion” with the state government in its prosecution against him.

In November, a San Francisco jury found Garcia-Zarate not guilty of murdering Steinle, agreeing that although he had the gun from which the fatal shot was fired, the discharge could have been accidental.

The jury did convict Garcia-Zarate of felony possession of a weapon. He had seven previous felony convictions and had been deported five times before finding “sanctuary” on the streets of San Francisco, a noted “sanctuary city.”

The federal government immediately issued a warrant for Garcia-Zarate’s arrest for violating the terms of his 2015 federal prison release. It then charged him with federal crimes — “for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for being an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

