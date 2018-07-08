Illegal Alien Fined $280 For Killing FBI Agent, Fire Marshal

WASHINGTON – An illegal-alien motorist ran down an FBI agent and a fire marshal just outside the nation’s capital but got no jail time, did not have to appear for trial and was fined $280 for the “careless” driving.

Roberto Garza Palacios, 28, who arrived in the U.S. from Guatemala and overstayed his visa was found guilty of driving in a “careless and imprudent manner,” but without “gross deviation,” in a hearing in which he did not have to appear last month.

He was not held responsible for the deaths of Deputy Chief State Fire Marshal Sander Cohen and FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff in December of last year.

The case is now closed as he paid his fine June 25.

