Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty To Stealing $361K In Govt Benefits Using Fake ID

A Mexican national confessed to stealing an American’s identity and collecting hundreds of thousands in government benefits over the course of nearly 40 years.

Andres Avelino Anduaga, 66, admitted in a San Diego federal court on Thursday that he assumed the fake identity of a Texas resident named Abraham Riojos in 1980 after obtaining a fraudulent birth certificate.

He then successfully applied for a California driver’s license, Social Security number and passport.

”The programs that this defendant stole from – for decades – provide benefits to America’s most needy,” stated U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman.

“This prosecution demonstrates the commitment of the United States Attorney’s Office to protecting the integrity of our welfare programs and punishing those who prey on the goodwill of our nation and its taxpayers.”

Of course, the liberal media will likely ignore this story because it doesn’t support their narrative.

In fact, HuffPo insisted last November that it’s illegal immigrants, not American citizens who pay the taxes to support America’s welfare system and public services.

“What they do contribute specifically? Taxes from undocumented immigrants pay for your social security, for public schools and for local government services,” wrote HuffPo’s Robert Stribley.

Does this revelation suggest a wider problem of voter fraud given how Anduaga was able to obtain fake citizenship documents?

President Trump seems to think so.