Illegal Alien Suspected of Shooting California Police Officer Arrested

Image Credits: schlacher_a9/flickr.

An illegal immigrant who bragged on social media about being involved in the Surenos street gang has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a California police officer during a traffic stop.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was detained by police at a home near Bakersfield, Calif., that had been watched by officers for more than 24 hours, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters at a press conference Friday.

Arriaga is accused of shooting Newman Police Corporal Ronil “Ron” Singh, 33, early Wednesday morning when Singh, who immigrated legally to the U.S. from Fiji, pulled his pickup truck over near Newman, Calif., on the suspicion of drunk driving. Singh, who joined the force in 2011, was later pronounced dead in a nearby hospital. Arriaga was brought into custody using Singh’s handcuffs, according to local media Friday.

