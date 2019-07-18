Illegal Alien Teen Released into U.S. Charged with Raping 7-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien teenager who was released into the United States has been charged with raping a 7-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia.

Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrosio, a 17-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged by the Marietta Police Department with rape, aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery.

Ambrosio, according to FOX 5 Atlanta, is accused of being alone with a 7-year-old girl in her parents’ home and forcing her to have sex with him. Police said the rape was so brutal that the girl had to be hospitalized and undergo surgery.

