Illegal immigrant Apprehensions Highest Levels Since Trump Took Office

Image Credits: USCB / Flickr.

The number of migrants apprehended while trying to illegally enter the United States from Mexico skyrocketed to more than 50,000 people in March, the highest number since President Trump assumed office 14 months ago.

New data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed 50,308 illegal immigrants were taken into custody at the southwest border last month, a nearly 40 percent increase from February’s 36,695 reported apprehensions.

Apprehensions have been known to jump from February to March due to warming weather and better conditions for migrants to travel from Central America to Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California.

