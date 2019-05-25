Illegal Immigrant Arrested After 11-Year-Old Found Pregnant

If you tell a Democrat that the influx of illegal immigrants attempting to cross our southern border is a crisis, they’ll deny it.

That’s mostly because President Donald Trump ran on the issue, and agreeing with the president on anything at this point is detrimental to Democrats’ political health.

Instead of tackling this problem, Democrats have willfully decided to turn a blind eye. But of course, that’s a dangerous proposition, and a case out of Phoenix shows why.

According to KSAZ, an illegal immigrant has been accused of impregnating an 11-year-old girl. In addition that horrific charge, the immigrant in question, 20-year-old Carlos Cobo-Perez, allegedly wrote a note admitting to a relationship with the young girl and saying he didn’t care if he went to jail for it.

