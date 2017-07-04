Illegal Immigrant Arrests Doubling Under Trump

Arrests of illegal immigrants have more than doubled in San Diego, California, under President Trump’s immigration orders.

In a report by the San Diego Union-Tribune, new data shows that illegal immigrants in southern California are being arrested at roughly the same rate before former President Obama’s era of relaxed border policies.

Between February and May, nearly 550 illegal immigrants were arrested in San Diego alone by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Compare that to the number of illegal immigrants arrested in that same time period last year, where only 242 foreign nationals were arrested. In 2015, during the same time frame, ICE agents only arrested 267 illegal immigrants.

Read more