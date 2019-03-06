Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

An illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly yelled “f*ck you” shortly before assaulting an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent with a broken lawnmower blade. The agent was seated in her patrol vehicle near the border fence when the attack began and sustained minor injuries.

A Calexico Station agent patrolling the border fence in the town of Calexico, California, observed a man approaching her marked duty vehicle on Tuesday morning. As the man came closer, he allegedly shouted “f*ck you!” and produced a broken lawnmower blade. He then threw it through the closed window of her patrol car striking the agent, according to a criminal complaint obtained from the FBI by Breitbart News.

The force of the blade shattered the window. The agent reacted by raising her left hand, stopping the piece of steel from striking her head. The alleged assault caused minor injuries to the agent’s arms and face, officials stated. As the alleged attacker fled, the agent gave chase. Other responding agents managed to take the man into custody.

