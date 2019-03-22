Illegal Immigrant Charged in 4 Murders told Police He Killed Because He Needed Money for Meth, Official Says

An illegal immigrant charged with murder in the deaths of four people in Nevada earlier this year told police he committed the killings because he needed money to buy meth, a detective said Thursday.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 20-year-old Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally, broke into tears and repeatedly called himself an “idiot” before confessing to the murders during an interrogation hours after his arrest in Carson City on Jan. 19, a detective told a grand jury.

Martinez-Guzman had initially denied being behind the slayings and was smiling and giggling while being interrogated, Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Stefanie Brady told the grand jury March 13, according to transcripts obtained by the Associated Press. When confronted with several contradictions, however, he then admitted he had “done something that’s unforgivable.”

