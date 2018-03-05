Illegal immigrant from Mexico pleads guilty to using fake identity to steal $361,000 in government benefits

Image Credits: Jericho / Wiki.

A Mexican national has confessed to stealing the identity of an American citizen, and over the course of 37 years pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits.

Andres Avelino Anduaga, 66 – who hails from Tijuana, Mexico – admitted in San Diego federal court on Thursday that he assumed the fake identity of a Texas resident named Abraham Riojos in 1980 after obtaining a fraudulent birth certificate, and then successfully applied for a California driver’s license, Social Security number and passport.

From 1989 to 2016, according to the plea agreement, he received around $361,000 in benefits — which included Medi-Cal, food stamps and Supplemental Security Income benefits.

The fake identity also enabled Anduaga – identified as an illegal immigrant and repeat felon – to go back-and-forth without restriction between Mexico and the United States, which he was alleged to have been doing multiple times per week.

Read more


Related Articles

MSNBC's Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

MSNBC’s Scarborough Warns That Trump Is Serious About Being President For Life

U.S. News
Comments
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Oscars By Trashing Trump, Pushing Equal Pay, Penis Jokes, and Gun Control

U.S. News
Comments

SPLC’s Cohen, Rep Lewis Suggest More Martyrs Needed For Their ‘Movement’

U.S. News
Comments

Liberals Eat Their Own: Bill Maher Rips Fake News From HuffPo & Salon

U.S. News
Comments

Chilling: Play Titled ‘Kill Climate Deniers’ Launches Theatrical Run

U.S. News
Comments

Comments