Illegal immigrant is arrested for 'starting dozens of wildfires in Colorado

A man was arrested on Saturday on charges of starting a forest fire in Colorado that has destroyed structures and forced hundreds to evacuate their homes in one of dozens of wildfires raging across the drought-hit U.S. southwest.

Jesper Joergensen, 52, was taken into custody last Saturday for the suspected arson that started the Springs Fire, according to Costilla County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Joergensen is not a U.S. citizen and will be handed over to ICE once he has faced arson charges, said a Costilla County detention officer.

The officer could not immediately say what nationality Joergensen held.

The fire has scorched over 38,000 acres (15,378 hectares) between the towns of Fort Garland and La Veta in southern Colorado, forcing more mandatory evacuations of homes and ranches on Saturday in a mountainous area of public and private land.

Dylan R Brown Agency – Farmers Insurance captured video of the wildfire as it devoured a home on Forbes Park in Fort Garland.

The brief clip shows the driveway of the home as fire blazes its way toward the house.

Soon, a bright red light comes into view as the flames engulf the building.

