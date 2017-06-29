Illegal Immigrant May Get $190,000 Because SF Police Helped to Deport Him

An illegal immigrant with an outstanding deportation order from 2005 may soon receive $190,000 from the San Francisco taxpayers because police there violated the city’s sanctuary policies, KPIX reported.

Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno entered the country illegally more than a decade ago. On Dec. 2, 2015, he went to a police station to report that his car was stolen. When he left the station, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arrested him outside.

According to documents ICE released to Figueroa-Zarceno’s attorneys, a police officer contacted ICE to report that an illegal immigrant had contacted the precinct. But since the police officer is a City of San Francisco employee, his actions violated the city’s sanctuary policies, the attorneys claim.

As a result, the Figueroa-Zarceno was released from custody. Now his attorneys are seeking to settle for $190,000.

