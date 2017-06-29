Illegal Immigrant May Get $190,000 Because SF Police Helped to Deport Him

Image Credits: MaxPixel.

An illegal immigrant with an outstanding deportation order from 2005 may soon receive $190,000 from the San Francisco taxpayers because police there violated the city’s sanctuary policies, KPIX reported.

Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno entered the country illegally more than a decade ago. On Dec. 2, 2015, he went to a police station to report that his car was stolen. When he left the station, agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arrested him outside.

According to documents ICE released to Figueroa-Zarceno’s attorneys, a police officer contacted ICE to report that an illegal immigrant had contacted the precinct. But since the police officer is a City of San Francisco employee, his actions violated the city’s sanctuary policies, the attorneys claim.

As a result, the Figueroa-Zarceno was released from custody. Now his attorneys are seeking to settle for $190,000.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Mike Pence Preparing To Run Against Trump In 2020

Report: Mike Pence Preparing To Run Against Trump In 2020

Government
Comments
FBI Rotting From The Head Down: McCabe Faces 3 Separate Investigations

FBI Rotting From The Head Down: McCabe Faces 3 Separate Investigations

Government
Comments

Senators Realize They Are Prime Targets Of Spy Agencies

Government
Comments

Trump: US Immigration Policies Are ‘Liberating Towns’

Government
Comments

EPA Poised to Undo Obama’s Federal Power Grab

Government
Comments

Comments