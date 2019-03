With detention centers packed to the gills, the Border Patrol has now started releasing illegal immigrants into the US. But don’t worry, Dems say there’s no emergency here! Join Owen Shroyer and special guests Alessandra Bocchi, Ali Alexander, Julia Song and meme master Carpe Donktum on this Thursday, March 21 broadcast of War Room during Infowars’ 50-Hour Broadcast to Save the First Amendment.

Also tune in to the Infowars 50-Hour Broadcast to Save the First Amendment at:

infowars.com/show.