Illegal Immigration Is Far More Dangerous Than Mass Shootings

There are communities fighting back against becoming dumping grounds for the Cloward and Piven-style United Nations-engineered replacement migration of sovereign nations.

However, finding their message on mainstream media is a fleeting reality.

In fact, a quick search of protests against immigration leads you to pro-immigration protesters against the agencies keeping our borders safe.

But what if these people are wrong?

What if we truly aren’t safe in our communities due to the policies of the left as they kowtow for the United Nations?

Wouldn’t these protesters simply be supporting unchecked violence against legal residents?

Are they not aiding and abetting the thousands of quietly reported cases of rape and murder waged against innocent and unsuspecting people by illegal aliens?

Instead, the left would have our second Amendment destroyed and the borders flung wide open.

For example, from 2011 until 2017, there were 367 killed by mass shootings in the United States.

While a 2017 report by the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals that from June 1, 2011 to February 28, 2017, the 215,000 criminal aliens who were booked into Texas jails were collectively charged with 566,000 offenses, including 1,167 homicides and 6,098 sexual assaults with a total of 257,000 convictions.

The numbers don’t lie, your chances as a U.S. citizen of being killed or raped by an illegal immigrant are far higher than being killed in a mass shooting.