Illegal migrant rapes mentally disabled teen for days attempting to make her pregnant

An illegal immigrant in Belgium tried to obtain a residence permit by attempting to impregnate a mentally disabled girl, Dutch newspaper AD reports.

The 30-year-old “Karim” tried to impregnate the 19-year-old girl by raping her for several days in a squatted building in Liège. Experts say she has the mental capabilities of a seven or eight year old.

Six years ago the illegal was deported from Belgium, but returned and met the woman in 2014. He took her to the desolated building and raped her numerous times.

The mother of the victim says it was Karim’s intention to make her daughter pregnant to become a legal citizen. To reach his goal he prevented the teen from taking birth control pills.

According to the daughter she had no choice because the man drugged her and was extremely violent. The illegal migrant has been sentenced to 4 years in jail.