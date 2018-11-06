Illegal migrant vandalises grave of Stockholm terror victim 30 times – Swedish police do nothing

11-year-old Ebba Åkerlund was brutally murdered by the illegal migrant Rakhmat Akilov in a terror attack on Drottninggatan in Stockholm last April.

Now another illegal migrant has vandalised Ebba’s tomb on more than 30 occasions.

On several of these occasions, the man has been arrested by the police, but then released after an hour’s interrogation instead of being expelled from the country in accordance with the expulsion order.

In a Facebook post, Ebba’s father Stefan questions the police and others in power’s handling of the man. Why is the expulsion not enforced, why isn’t the man arrested and detained?

