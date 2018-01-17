Illegal On Trial For Murdering Cops Warns Judge: I Will Break Out Soon, And I Will Kill More!

Image Credits: MIRA OBERMAN/AFP/Getty Images.

An explosive day in the courtroom as opening statements began in the trial of Luis Bracamontes- the undocumented immigrant accused of killing two deputies in 2014.

A judge ordered the jury out of the room, during an outburst by the defendant as he admitted to murdering the peace officers. Bracamontes said there’s no need for a trial, but the judge ruled it will still go on.

“There was no need to prove all this s***,” Bracamontes said. “Be silent!” the judge yelled back.

“I want to f***ing plead to this,” the defendant responded.

Read more


