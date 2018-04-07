Illegal Scales current border fence in under 2 minutes

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s orders to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to secure the US frontier with Mexico did not stop one determined migrant from hopping the border wall on Friday.

With the help of three other men — two to give him a boost and one to stand as a lookout — the young man jumped the rusty metal barrier that separates Ciudad Juarez from Sunland Park, New Mexico.

The whole operation took less than two minutes.

“He couldn’t get over! He was taking forever,” said one of the men who helped him, telling AFP he has seen people scale the six-meter (20-foot) wall in one minute flat.

He then ran off to avoid being spotted by US Customs and Border Protection.

Read more


Related Articles

Liberals Announce Plan to Crush Normal Americans in a New “Civil War”

Liberals Announce Plan to Crush Normal Americans in a New “Civil War”

U.S. News
Comments
Diamond and Silk Call on Trump to Probe Social Media Giants

Diamond and Silk Call on Trump to Probe Social Media Giants

U.S. News
Comments

Report: McCabe’s Publicist Once Prosecuted Oliver North

U.S. News
Comments

South Carolina Introduces Secession Bill Over Gun Rights

U.S. News
Comments

Gun Rights Groups File Several Lawsuits Against Illinois Town Over New Gun Ban

U.S. News
Comments

Comments