Illegal "VOTE STRAIGHT DEMOCRAT" Sign Posted at Polling Station in Pittsburgh

Video footage out of Pittsburgh shows illegal campaign material appearing at a polling station.

The clip shows a sign that reads “VOTE STRAIGHT DEMOCRAT” posted on the door leading into the building.

The sign appeared at a polling station in war 19 of district 19 in Pittsburgh.

“THIS IS ELECTION TAMPERING,” writes the Twitter user who posted the original video. “I was sent this video by a friend who wishes to remain anonymous, I have blurred the reflections to obscure their identity. The attendant told this person “Don’t go making a fool of yourself”, after they complained… THIS MUST GO VIRAL.”

The user then added that the people working inside of the polling station were aware of the sign and that it was illegal, but didn’t care.

Every state has laws that create campaign-free buffer zones around polling stations, with the partisan material being prohibited closer than 150 feet of a polling station.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

Tune in for extended, live coverage of the midterm elections:

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Republicans Must Vote To Save America, Democrats Vote To Destroy It

Republicans Must Vote To Save America, Democrats Vote To Destroy It

U.S. News
Comments
Must Watch: Beto Volunteer Stumped When Asked What Candidate Did For Texas

Must Watch: Beto Volunteer Stumped When Asked What Candidate Did For Texas

U.S. News
Comments

Rasmussen Poll Shows Republican Victory Nationwide, But Can Fraud Stop It?

U.S. News
comments

Video: Trump Tells ‘Protesters’ To “Go Back To Mommy”

U.S. News
comments

Final Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Think Republicans Will Retain the House

U.S. News
comments

Comments