Illegal "VOTE STRAIGHT DEMOCRAT" Sign Posted at Polling Station in Pittsburgh

Video footage out of Pittsburgh shows illegal campaign material appearing at a polling station.

The clip shows a sign that reads “VOTE STRAIGHT DEMOCRAT” posted on the door leading into the building.

The sign appeared at a polling station in war 19 of district 19 in Pittsburgh.

“THIS IS ELECTION TAMPERING,” writes the Twitter user who posted the original video. “I was sent this video by a friend who wishes to remain anonymous, I have blurred the reflections to obscure their identity. The attendant told this person “Don’t go making a fool of yourself”, after they complained… THIS MUST GO VIRAL.”

THIS IS ELECTION TAMPERING. I was sent this video by a friend who wishes to remain anonymous, I have blurred the reflections to obscure their identity. The attendant told this person "Don't go making a fool of yourself", after they complained… THIS MUST GO VIRAL. pic.twitter.com/Nsp0vsIkWS — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) November 6, 2018

The user then added that the people working inside of the polling station were aware of the sign and that it was illegal, but didn’t care.

Posting a Second video from the same source, the attendants inside the polling place appear to KNOW who put the sign up, that it is illegal, and they don't care. Faces have been blurred to protect their identities. pic.twitter.com/jiNigo0uU3 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) November 6, 2018

Every state has laws that create campaign-free buffer zones around polling stations, with the partisan material being prohibited closer than 150 feet of a polling station.

