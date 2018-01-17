Illegal Who Killed Cops Wishes He "Killed More Of The Motherf**kers"

Illegal alien and admitted cop killer Luis Bracamontes bragged, “I wish I had killed more of the motherfu**ers,” during his murder trial Tuesday.

“I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me … There’s no need for a fu**ing trial,” Bracamontes shouted with a smile.

Judge Steve White retorted, “Be silent!” but Luis kept barking, “I killed the f***ing cops. They’re f***ing dead. I don’t f***ing regret that.”

After the outburst, White decided to remove the jury and warn Bracamontes not to interrupt again under threat of removal.

His public defender, Jeffrey Barbour, claimed the comments were a result of poor mental health, proposing, “We believe Mr. Bracamontes’ outbursts, his laughter, are a function of his mental illness.”

“He is not incompetent to stand trial,” Judge White countered.

The illegal immigrant faces the death penalty for killing two California sheriff’s deputies in 2014 and has admitted guilt in multiple court hearings.

Barbour was honest with the jury, telling them, “Let me be clear and upfront, Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the death of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis. He shot them both.”

Bracamontes illegally entered the United States from Mexico and has been deported multiple times.

The trial gained national attention due to the current immigration debate and California’s recent “sanctuary state” declaration.