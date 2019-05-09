Illegals Bring Measles Into US, As April Sets Record for Border Crossings

A group of 289 Central American migrants heading for America, including children with measles and other unspecified diseases, was detained in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas on Monday.

Some of the children were also found to have chickenpox, which is an infection the left has been spreading fear about over the past few years.

This comes as a record high 109,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at America’s southern border in April.

Meanwhile, as illegals admittedly pour into the country with sicknesses, “anti-vaxxers” are being blamed for outbreaks of measles, chickenpox, etc.

The federal government has already released 168,000 illegal immigrants into U.S. communities in 2019, with 87% skipping scheduled court appearances.

With Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifying before Congress in March to warn that one million illegal immigrants are estimated to cross the southern border in 2019, what will the government do to keep Americans safe?

