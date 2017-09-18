Illegals Protest Nancy Pelosi's Dream Act Rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) – Undocumented youth got loud and disruptive in San Francisco on Monday at a news conference where Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for the passage of the Dream Act.

Young people chanted, “You’re a liar!” and “you met with Trump and you call that resistance?”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night said they had reached a deal with President Donald Trump that would protect certain unauthorized immigrants as part of a broader border-security agreement.

