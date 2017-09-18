Illegals Protest Nancy Pelosi's Dream Act Rally

Image Credits: Getty.

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) – Undocumented youth got loud and disruptive in San Francisco on Monday at a news conference where Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called for the passage of the Dream Act.

Young people chanted, “You’re a liar!” and “you met with Trump and you call that resistance?”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night said they had reached a deal with President Donald Trump that would protect certain unauthorized immigrants as part of a broader border-security agreement.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Proof Antifa And Islam Are God

Video: Proof Antifa And Islam Are God

Hot News
Comments
Report: Kellogg Foundation Delivers a Dose of Leftism with Your Cereal

Report: Kellogg Foundation Delivers a Dose of Leftism with Your Cereal

Hot News
Comments

California Officially Calls On Feds To Reclassify Marijuana

Hot News
Comments

Trump Golf Tweet Inspires Fresh Wave of Meme Magic

Hot News
Comments

Media Triggered By Trump Tweeting Video Of Him ‘Hitting’ Hillary With Golf Ball

Hot News
Comments

Comments