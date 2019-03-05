Illinois Fast-Tracks Abortion Legislation So Extreme You Won’t Believe It

The leftist caucus of the Illinois General Assembly looked at New York and Virginia and said, “Hold my beer.” As a result, a bill being called the Reproductive Health Act and another piece of legislation that repeals the Parental Notice of Abortion Act have been filed and are making their way through the legislative process.

The Reproductive Health Act exists as two identical measures in the House and Senate. House Bill 2495 has a hearing with the Human Services Committee at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Senate Bill 1942 has not yet been assigned to a substantive committee. The two bills repealing the Parental Notice of Abortion Act are House Bill 2467 (which will be heard at the same committee meeting as House Bill 2495) and Senate Bill 1594.

What These Bills Plan to Do

The Reproductive Health Act is 118 pages long and presents so many positions that are problematic for people who are either pro-life or pro-liberty, it is difficult to summarize them all succinctly. The main thrust of the bill can be summed up in this one-liner: “A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of this State.”

