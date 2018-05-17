Illinois House Approves Plan to Replace Armed Officers in Schools with Mental Health Professionals

The Illinois House of Representatives on Friday approved a plan to replace armed police officers in schools with unarmed mental health professionals.

The Democratic-led Illinois House voted 64-25 in favor of setting up a grant program that would reward schools for hiring social workers, according to The Associated Press.

Though the language of the measure originally withheld funding from schools who hired armed security officers, lawmakers nixed that provision after opposition from police, the AP reported.

The plan will now head to the state Senate for a vote.

