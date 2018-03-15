Illinois Republicans Cry Foul as Democrats Add 'poison pills' to Gun Bills

After bipartisan success on gun regulation in the Illinois House, Senate Democrats added so-called “poison pills” that Republicans say won’t get their vote.

Rather than send bills that would tighten Illinois’ gun laws them to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desk, Illinois Senators changed them and sent them back to the House.

An amendment to legislation banning a gun part called bump stocks would allow local towns to ban assault-style weapons, potentially creating local gun bans that would vary from town to town.

“If there’s a municipality, whether controlled by a Republican or Democrat, that wants to say they do not want assault weapons, they should be able to say that,” Chicago Democrat Kwame Raoul said.

Mattoon Republican Dale Righter called out Democrats for playing politics in the days before an election.

