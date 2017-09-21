Illuminati-themed Fashion Show Held at London Catholic Church

A troupe of models pranced the runway inside of a Catholic church while rocking Turkish fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu’s Illuminati-inspired line for “Fashion Week.”
The controversial pieces make up Dilara’s “Spring/Summer 2018 collection,” and are likely to attract the attention of deep-pocketed fashion goers from around the globe, such as Rihanna who’s previously been spotted in the designer’s exotic rags.
Dilara’s newest designs range from a Nightmare Before Christmas look, to a Beetlejuice meets Lacuna Coil witchcraft-vampire feel, and were introduced by average models who were caked with pale face paint and temporary tattoos.
One of the show’s highlights was when Dilara utilized dragqueen Violet Chachki to sport a devilishly red hot outfit which showcased Chachi’s hair as proverbial horns, while Illuminati-esque imagery filled the background.