President Trump’s initial reaction to learning that a Special Counsel had been appointed to investigate him was to exclaim, “This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.”

The redacted version of the Mueller report has now been released to the public.

In a section entitled ‘The Appointment of the Special Counsel and the President’s Reaction’ we discover how Trump immediately responded to the news he was under investigation.

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions relayed the news, Trump said; “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.”

Trump then became angry and blamed Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation, saying Sessions had “let (him) down”.

“How could you let this happen….you were supposed to protect me,” said Trump.

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me,” Trump added.

Given Trump’s initial reaction, it’s ironic that the Mueller investigation eventually vindicated him and could actually help him get re-elected.

The report concluded there was no evidence any member or surrogate of the Trump administration colluded with Russia to interfere in the election.

TURBO FORCE: Your number one go-to source for quick, accessible energy!