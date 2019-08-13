I’m Just Like You: Beto O’Rourke Changes a Tire!

Polling right about 1% nationally, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke turned up the heat on his connection to the working class by posting a video of himself changing a tire — without any assistance from the folks at AAA.

Mr. O’Rourke, who recently campaigned in Mexico, has a long and distinguished history showing himself as a man of the people. Earlier this year, he laid it all out there when he LIVESTREAMED his haircut, showcasing a rare and real relatability — in that many, many Americans also get their hair cut.

Beto O’Rourke/Facebook

