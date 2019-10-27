'I'm Not Worried About A Single Thing': A Defiant Comey Brushes Off DOJ Criminal Investigation

With news last week that the Justice Department has shifted an administrative review into the origins of Russiagate into a criminal inquiry, former FBI Director James Comey says he’s confident that a full investigation into the counterintelligence operation against President Trump’s 2016 campaign will show no wrongdoing.

“I’m not worried about a single thing in connection with any of the matters under investigation,” he said at Politicon on Saturday, according to Fox News. “Gather the facts, write a report, and share it with the American people — please do that.”

“The way to protect that is [to] show the folks the facts; lay it out,” he added. “Don’t drip it out, don’t leak it out. Give it out. And I’m confident that when the American people see the picture of why we did what we did, their confidence in the institution will be maintained, restored and protected.”

We’re sure there’s a great explanation for why Comey’s FBI sent multiple spies to infiltrate and conduct espionage on the Trump campaign. And why the agency used the Steele dossier to obtain surveillance warrants despite repeated warnings that it was a partisan fabrication.

Of course, a nervous former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has already said ‘we were just following orders’ from Obama – telling CNN “it’s kind of disconcerting now to be investigated for having done our duty and done what we were told to do by the president.”

As for John Durham and his criminal investigation overseen by Attorney General William Barr, Comey called for more transparency.

“John Durham is someone who has a strong professional reputation, someone I’ve for years thought was an excellent prosecutor,” he said. “I can’t tell what’s going on with the attorney general. I would hope that Mr. Durham will do everything possible to protect his reputation from being damaged by those in leadership, and the most important way he can do that is [to] give us transparency.”

Comey also speculated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller thought his report would result in an impeachment inquiry.

He said he didn’t understand how members of Congress could avoid the impeachment inquiry and still think they were fulfilling their oath of office.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who was moderating the event on Saturday, asked Comey whether he thought the transcript of Trump’s call was enough to impeach him.

Comey said it could be, but acknowledged that he wasn’t privy to all the information that might lead to an accurate accusation.

The former FBI director also praised Mueller but argued that he should have been more transparent with the American people rather than initially give his report to Barr. –Fox News

Lastly, Comey says he’ll move to New Zealand if President Trump is reelected.

