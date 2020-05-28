Images, Video: See Fiery Minneapolis Destruction Caused by Riots in Memory of George Floyd

What began as a peaceful protest, with hundreds of demonstrators marching down the streets of Minneapolis to call out police brutality, escalated into an all-out riot complete with razed structures and looting.

On Wednesday night, Minneapolis police contended with unruly rioters who were hellbent on taking their anger out on society.

Just one day prior to the chaos and vandalism, people marched in solidarity during the “I can’t breathe” protest in memory of George Floyd, who was killed by police this week.

This is the scene in Minneapolis; cops are in riot gear and using chemical agents against demonstrators, some becoming violent pic.twitter.com/scDLvdRNLw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 27, 2020

While some spurts of violence broke out Tuesday, it paled in comparison to what happened next.

Protests boiled over into Wednesday and anger was re-directed toward police, private property and corporate businesses.

Minneapolis PD boarded up their headquarters and stationed cops atop the roof to deter rioters.

Protesters used Target shopping carts to erect makeshift barricades across from police headquarters.

But that was merely the start. Police tamped down unruly protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, as it became apparent the peaceful demonstrations were taking a violent turn.

Confident their newly-mandated face masks would conceal their identities, looters began openly taking things from a Target store in broad daylight, before completely burning it down.

Why is the reaction to someone’s death to loot a Minneapolis Target? It’s simply an excuse to act like heathens. pic.twitter.com/3KnJqpiQaF — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) May 28, 2020

Target will never kill an unarmed black man again pic.twitter.com/xsnb8AZ4U6 — ™ (@JaredoTexas) May 28, 2020

As nightfall enveloped the city, rioters soon took over vandalizing businesses and destroying private property. An Auto Zone auto parts store was targeted for destruction.

why tha fuck they do this to the auto zone dawg pic.twitter.com/7tqHjViArQ — ᏔმƦჳ (@mooncult) May 28, 2020

A K-12 charter school was also vandalized, along with every other business in the same strip mall.

In this strip, no business is spared. Nearly every window smashed. I’ve seen cars packed to the brim with looted goods. Store security alarming won’t stop chirping. pic.twitter.com/qRcX6c5ky9 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 28, 2020

Fast food joints, including Wendy’s and McDonalds, were not spared.

The Wendy’s appears to be the next target pic.twitter.com/4BcbxaziQt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

The heat from one structure fire was so intense, a nearby homeowner decided to cool off his home using a water hose.

Firefighters were allegedly attacked as they attempted to put out blazes.

One shotgun-wielding pawn shop owner reportedly had to defend his business from looters, shooting one man in the process who’s seen lying on the floor receiving medical attention from two officers.

I’m hearing a pawn shop owner shot two menpic.twitter.com/j7jGLTZhMl — ™ (@JaredoTexas) May 28, 2020

The people of Minneapolis awoke to a different world Thursday and the city’s future looks uncertain heading into the weekend.



