IMF Cuts Global Growth Outlook to Lowest Since Financial Crisis

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images.

The International Monetary Fund again reduced its global economic growth forecast for 2019 on Tuesday, citing risks like increasing trade tensions and tighter monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

The fund said it expects the world economy to grow by 3.3% this year. That’s down 0.4 percentage points from its previous outlook of 3.5%, which was also a downgrade. The IMF added it expects the economy to expand by 3.6% in 2020, however.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The IMF’s report comes as the Congress struggles to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal signed by President Donald Trump and his Mexican and Canadian counterparts at the time, which would replace the existing North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Meanwhile, the Trump administration tries to hammer out another trade deal with China.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how the globalists are attempting to collapse civilization within the next six months by intensifying their migrant-fueled destabilization of the West.


Related Articles

US Government's Net Worth: Negative $21.5 Trillion

US Government’s Net Worth: Negative $21.5 Trillion

Economy
Comments
Trump Calls for Obama-Era Stimulus

Trump Calls for Obama-Era Stimulus

Economy
Comments

The Reasons Behind The Relentless Ideological Onslaught Against Free Markets

Economy
comments

Saudi Arabia Ready to Sell Oil in Other Currencies If US Passes Antitrust Bill – Report

Economy
comments

Fed Policy Proves How Wrong They Were in Past – Peter Schiff

Economy
comments

Comments