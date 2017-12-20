Immigrant lied about age in major case over illegals’ right to abortion

An illegal immigrant girl who sued demanding a right to an abortion in the U.S. is 19, not 17 as she originally claimed, the government said Tuesday — upending her bid to try to force the government to facilitate termination of her pregnancy.

It was the latest twist in a groundbreaking case playing out in federal courts in Washington, where immigrant rights advocates are pushing the boundaries of abortion rights, and the Trump administration and some Republican-led states are pushing back.

Security analysts said the revelation is part of a larger problem of young adult illegal immigrants lying about their ages when they come to the U.S., hoping to take advantage of more relaxed policies governing minors, who are treated to taxpayer-funded shelters and classrooms, or placed with sponsors while they go through a yearslong deportation process.

