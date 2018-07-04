Immigrant Suburb of Nantes, France Rocked by Riots

200 riot police were needed to quell chaos in an immigrant suburb of Nantes, France as youths set cars on fire and torched a shopping center.

The riots were sparked by police shooting dead a 22-year-old man, identified by Le Monde as Aboubakar F.

Cars were set ablaze while rioters in Dervallières set fire to the local town hall and house of justice and law.

Meanwhile, in the Breil neighborhood of the city, enraged demonstrators threw molotov cocktails at police and set a shopping center on fire.

Local police chief Jean-Christophe Bertrand later said that the 22-year-old man was shot after he physically attacked police officers after refusing to comply with orders to let them search his vehicle.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by 3am and no arrests were made.

According to the London Times, the riots took place in “a district of housing estates with largely immigrant populations.”

France has been rocked by numerous riots down the years as it struggles to integrate migrants who have become ghettoized and ostracized from society.

Révoltes urbaines dans le quartier de #Breil à #Nantes suite à l’annonce du décès d’un jeune qui aurait été abattu par la police par balles sans « sommation » à la suite d’un contrôle d’identité. Le quartier sous tension est entièrement bouclé. pic.twitter.com/9JctFyJPPf — Taha Bouhafs🔻 (@T_Bouhafs) July 3, 2018

The country is also losing billions of euros in tourist income as a result of terror attacks, some of which were carried out by culprits who entered the country by exploiting the migrant wave.

Paris also recently completed a 10 foot bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower to protect it from terrorist attacks at a cost of $22 million dollars, prompting fury amongst locals who see it as an eyesore.

However, none of this has stopped French President Macron from signaling that he will continue an open borders policy.

During a television appearance in April, Macron said that mass migration was Europe’s “destiny” and that Africans will continue to flood into the continent “for many years to come.”

Macron cited an expert who predicted the number of Africans living in Europe will grow from nine million to between 150 million & 200 million within next 30 years.

