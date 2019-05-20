Immigrants Dumped Across The United States

Millions upon millions of Soros-funded, United Nations-engineered immigrants will pour across the southern border of the United States in the coming decade if something isn’t done immediately.

Meanwhile, there are so many of them, 225,000 this week alone, that they are being taken to cities across the United States at the taxpayer’s expense.

This increase will result in the balkanization of the United States as the process of legal immigration wanes and larger groups of foreigners fragment and weaken sections of the United States.

This comes as President Trump announces an overhaul of the immigration system, calling for a merit-based system and instant deportation of those that don’t meet asylum requirements.