Legal and illegal immigrants wired almost $140 billion from the United States back to their home countries and foreign relatives in 2016.

The huge loss of domestic spending by of immigrants’ remittances is spotlighted in a new report by the Pew Research Center, which also noted that $6.5 billion was sent back to the United States by foreign-based U.S. workers.

That is a 21-fold difference and is enough money to support 2.6 million additional $50,000 jobs in the United States.

