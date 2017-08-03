Immigration Battle Brewing in the GOP
Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Republicans are barreling toward a fight over immigration policy that could expose deep divisions in the party.

A renewed push by GOP Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.) and David Perdue (Ga.) to crack down on legal immigration is threatening to pit President Trump, who endorsed their legislation, against GOP senators who want broader reforms.

The bill, which got a White House rollout on Wednesday, would fundamentally overhaul the immigration system. It would curtail the number of legal immigrants admitted into the country, cutting the total roughly in half.

The legislation, supporters say, would help enshrine a shift in Republican Party politics that was prominent in Trump’s campaign rhetoric, where he frequently warned that immigrants were taking American jobs.

Read more

Share1
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 1

Related Articles

China Runs Drill To Censor 'Harmful' Websites

China Runs Drill To Censor ‘Harmful’ Websites

Globalism
Comments
Professor Banned From Google For Saying Men And Women Exist

Professor Banned From Google For Saying Men And Women Exist

Globalism
Comments

Illegal Immigrants got Fake IDs from Massachusetts Motor Vehicle Workers, Feds Say

Globalism
Comments

City Council Considers Stance On Protecting Immigrants From Federal Agents

Globalism
Comments

Canada Turns Olympic Stadium Into Welcome Center For ‘Refugees’ From U.S.

Globalism
Comments

Comments