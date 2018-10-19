Immigration Into Italy Down 85 Percent – Nationalist Firebrand Salvini

Image Credits: Mstyslav Chernov / Wiki.

Matteo Salvini from the immigration-critical Lega Party has now been Italy’s deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister for four months.

“I have been here for four months and I must say that I’ve already done a lot. The latest is our decree on immigration and security. It has become more difficult for immigrants to reach Italy, and easier for the government to expel criminals”, he says.

“We will now deprive people of their citizenship if we think they are terrorists, and as a result we get more security and control.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Outrage Over Low Sentence for Migrants Who Gang Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Outrage Over Low Sentence for Migrants Who Gang Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Globalism
Comments
‘Rot in Hell!’: Henry Kissinger Heckled at New York University Speech

‘Rot in Hell!’: Henry Kissinger Heckled at New York University Speech

Globalism
Comments

Farage Eyes Re-Election for Brexit “Shock Solution”

Globalism
Comments

Majority of Italians Want to Leave EU

Globalism
Comments

US Wants “Cutting Edge” Trade With UK Post-Brexit

Globalism
Comments

Comments