Immigration Into Italy Down 85 Percent – Nationalist Firebrand Salvini

Matteo Salvini from the immigration-critical Lega Party has now been Italy’s deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister for four months.

“I have been here for four months and I must say that I’ve already done a lot. The latest is our decree on immigration and security. It has become more difficult for immigrants to reach Italy, and easier for the government to expel criminals”, he says.

“We will now deprive people of their citizenship if we think they are terrorists, and as a result we get more security and control.”

