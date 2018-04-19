Immigration Now Sweden's Number One Issue

Sweden’s election is scheduled for this September – and immigration is the most important issue for voters.
Concern over migration has increased by 5 points, making it the top issue, with healthcare and law and order coming second and third.
Top issues ahead of Sweden's election in September:
Immigration 20%
Healthcare 19%
Law & Order 12%
Integration 10%
School & childcare 10%
The environment 9%
Sweden's economy 7%
Elderly care 5%
Gender equality 3%
Jobs 3%
National defense 1%https://t.co/Si63rahDLx pic.twitter.com/RhiB5l7Ugi
— Carl Ritter (@CarlWRitter) April 19, 2018
Interestingly, ‘integration’ comes up as the fourth issue of most concern.