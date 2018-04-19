Immigration Now Sweden's Number One Issue

Sweden’s election is scheduled for this September – and immigration is the most important issue for voters.

Concern over migration has increased by 5 points, making it the top issue, with healthcare and law and order coming second and third.

Top issues ahead of Sweden's election in September: Immigration 20%

Healthcare 19%

Law & Order 12%

Integration 10%

School & childcare 10%

The environment 9%

Sweden's economy 7%

Elderly care 5%

Gender equality 3%

Jobs 3%

Interestingly, ‘integration’ comes up as the fourth issue of most concern.

