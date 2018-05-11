Immigration, Terrorism Top Issues For Europeans

Image Credits: Wiki.

In a sad sign of the times, migration and terrorism are now the top issues for voters in Britain and across the whole of Europe when it comes to the problems now facing the European Union.

That’s according to new polling from YouGov that has shown huge numbers of people in virtually every European country are massively concerned about immigration and the terror threat.

Large numbers of people now see immigration as one of the biggest issues facing the EU, including 53% in Finland, 51% in Greece, 49% in Sweden, 47% in Italy and 39% in Britain.

Read more


Related Articles

Globalist Plan: Iran Was Always The Goal

Globalist Plan: Iran Was Always The Goal

Globalism
Comments
Islamic Crime Wave in Germany

Islamic Crime Wave in Germany

Globalism
Comments

Gang Charged With Over $3 Million Worth of Thefts

Globalism
Comments

Acid Attack Victim “Looked Like Zombie”

Globalism
Comments

Former MEP Godfrey Bloom Exposes Criminal Takeover Of England

Globalism
Comments

Comments