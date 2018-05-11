Immigration, Terrorism Top Issues For Europeans

In a sad sign of the times, migration and terrorism are now the top issues for voters in Britain and across the whole of Europe when it comes to the problems now facing the European Union.

That’s according to new polling from YouGov that has shown huge numbers of people in virtually every European country are massively concerned about immigration and the terror threat.

Voters across the EU were asked: “What are the two top issues facing the #EU right now?” Take a look below… Source: YouGov April 2018 pic.twitter.com/sUJ4gMOIJn — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) May 11, 2018

Large numbers of people now see immigration as one of the biggest issues facing the EU, including 53% in Finland, 51% in Greece, 49% in Sweden, 47% in Italy and 39% in Britain.

Read more