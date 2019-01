The Change.org petition to “Impeach Rashida Tlaib” started by MRS. AMERICAN CITIZEN is closing in on 150,000 signatures.

Tlaib, a Muslim Palestinian-American congresswoman from Michigan, garnered national outrage when she vowed to “impeach the mother–” President Donald Trump. Nancy Pelosi defended the junior lawmaker’s comment about the commander in chief.

Americans are not happy about Tlaib’s comment. The petition stands at 142,351 signatures as of press time and is gaining fast.

Read more